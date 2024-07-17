Christina Hall is leaning on family amid her divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall, and shared a sweet photo of her sons just hours after their split was revealed.

The Flip or Flop star, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 16, to share a photo of her sons Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4, having a sleepover on the sofa. “Summer sofa sleepovers,” she wrote alongside the snapshot, adding a crying emoji and red heart emoji. “My sweet boys.”

Brayden and Hudson smiled at the camera as they lounged on the couch next to Pokémon stuffed animals.

Christina shares ​​Brayden and daughter Taylor Reese, 13, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, whom she was married to from 2009 until 2018, and Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead, whom she was married to from 2018 until 2021.

She uploaded the post just hours after Josh, 48, filed for divorce in Orange County, California, Life & Style confirmed. He listed their date of separation as July 8 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Christina also filed her own divorce paperwork in Orange County on July 16, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Despite filing on the same day, they had different requests in their respective paperwork. While Josh asked for spousal support and requested that Christina’s right to alimony be terminated, she requested that both of their rights to spousal support be terminated.

The mother of three also stated that she would like to determine how she and Josh divide their assets at a later date. Meanwhile, Josh requested that “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, be equally divided” between the exes. His request includes the home they purchased in Newport Beach, California.

Another difference between Christina and Josh’s filings was that she listed July 7 as their date of separation.

The former couple secretly tied the knot on April 5, 2022, after nearly one year of dating. They never welcomed children together, though Josh proudly embraced his role as the stepfather to Taylor, Brayden and Hudson.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

In 2022, he penned an Instagram post promising to be the “best example of a quality human being” to Christina’s kids.

“Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays [sic] world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma,” he wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, Christina gushed about their marriage just days before their split. While speaking to E! News, she said that “being communicative” was her and Josh’s secret to a strong marriage. The story was published on July 13, though the outlet noted their conversation with Christina took place shortly before her birthday on July 9.

She went on to stress how it was important to “keep communication open” in her marriage and revealed they maintain their spark by “having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips — just things like that.”