Keeping it real! Ant Anstead revealed he’s lost a lot of weight following his split from estranged wife Christina Anstead in September. “You look thinner,” a fan commented on the TV personality’s Monday, October 26, Instagram post. “23 pounds,” Ant, 41, replied. “Don’t worry, I will get it back on.”

Another follower wrote, “You’ve lost so much weight!! Stay happy and look to the future,” to which the U.K. native responded, “It’s going straight back on,” with multiple junk food emojis.

Ant and Christina, 37, who share son Hudson, announced their breakup on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” a statement on Christina’s Instagram page read. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

While the Flip or Flop star has been very vocal about their divorce, Ant hasn’t said much, save for a post on September 26. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he wrote at the time. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

“No one saw this coming,” a source previously told Life & Style of the reaction to Ant and Christina’s uncoupling. “I’m hearing that they just grew apart. They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor. Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting.”

Thankfully, there doesn’t appear to be any malice between the former flames. “It’s very sad, but they say they still love and respect each other,” the insider added. “The conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, but they both came to the same conclusion and decided it wasn’t going to be a lifetime marriage.”

According to an additional source, Ant and Christina have every intention of coparenting Hudson, as well as making sure he maintains a relationship with his older siblings. Christina shares children Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa and Ant has two kids, Amelie and Archie, from a previous marriage. “They love their kids,” the insider assured.

