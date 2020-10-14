A new chapter. Christina Anstead reflected on the very beginning of Flip or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and how her life has changed as they head into a new season following her split from Ant Anstead.

“Season 9?!! How can it be?” the Christina On the Coast star, 37, began a lengthy post via Instagram during the late hours of Tuesday, October 13. “I can still picture making a pitch video for Flip or Flop in 2010. I was pregnant with [daughter Taylor] sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now. I was thinking no way will this go anywhere, but it was worth a shot.”

The HGTV babe then reflected on all the major life events that have happened since then. “God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide,” she continued. “Even after babies, divorces and engagements the show continues … I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride. It’s been a lot of things (including bug infested and rancid smells), but it’s never been boring.”

Christina and Tarek, 39, filed for divorce in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The exes share two children — Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

She then moved on with Ant, 41, in January 2018. By December of that year, the Christina and the U.K. native tied the knot, which came as a major surprise since the duo never publicly announced they were engaged. Their whirlwind romance continued and in March 2019, the newlyweds announced they were expecting their first child together. Christina gave birth to their son, Hudson, in September 2019. One year later, the Wellness Remodel author and Wheeler Dealers star announced they decided to end their relationship.

As for Tarek, he started dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in August 2019, and he proposed in July 2020. Although Tarek and Christina are on friendly terms, he admitted she will not be attending their wedding.

“No, no exes at the wedding,” the Flipping 101 star told Entertainment Tonight on October 7. “Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better.”

His fiancée, 33, added, “Just intimate, with our best friends and family. We’re gonna have to be strict with our list.” The former Playboy model teased that they are planning their big day “sometime [in] summer 2021.”

It looks like everyone is looking ahead to the future!