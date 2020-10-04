Daddy’s boy! Ant Anstead called his 12-month-old son, Hudson, his “little mechanic” on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 3, amid his split from estranged wife Christina Anstead.

In the adorable black-and-white photo, the tiny tot sat on the floor in front of an old school Volkswagen Beetle while holding a wrench toward the camera. “My little mechanic,” the 41-year-old gushed on the snapshot.

The Wheeler Dealers host is doing what he can to look on the bright side after splitting from his wife of nearly two years. On Thursday, October 1, the U.K. native revealed he was signing a “new TV contract” for a show on the Discovery Channel in 2021. “Gotta celebrate the good moments,” Ant wrote on a black-and-white clip of himself signing several documents.

The Flip or Flop star, 37, revealed her “difficult decision to separate” from the car enthusiast on Instagram on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” she wrote at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The bombshell breakup shocked their friends, with an insider telling Life & Style exclusively days after the split that “no one saw this coming.”

“I’m hearing that Christina and Ant just grew apart,” the insider shared. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor.”

The source added that the couple’s “conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking.” Christina and Ant got married at their Orange County home in December 2018 and welcomed their son nearly a year later in September 2019.

Christina broke her silence about the demise of her relationship on September 26. “Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she wrote on Instagram. “I never thought I would have [two] baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls.”

Hours later, Ant opened up about his perspective on the split via Instagram. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” the host wrote. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

However, the English presenter confirmed he and his estranged wife are keeping things amicable on September 28. “Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness are all that’s needed,” he wrote in an update on Instagram.