Moving on. Ant Anstead revealed on Thursday, October 1, he was celebrating a big milestone amid his split from estranged wife Christina Anstead.

“Gotta celebrate the good moments,” the 41-year-old wrote over a short black-and-white clip of himself signing several documents. “New TV contract 2021.” The U.K. native also included an American flag emoji and tagged the Discovery Channel’s Instagram page, seemingly confirming his mysterious new series will air there.

The Flip or Flop star, 37, revealed she and Ant — who married in December 2018 — had made the “difficult decision to separate” on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

“No one saw this coming. I’m hearing that Christina and Ant just grew apart,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style about what went wrong. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor.” The source added, “the conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking.”

Christina opened up about the split on Saturday, September 26. “Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she wrote on Instagram. “I never thought I would have [two] baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls.” Hours later, the Wheeler Dealers host broke his silence on the breakup. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” Ant wrote on his own social media. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

However, TV personality recently confirmed things are amicable between himself and his former flame. “Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness are all that’s needed,” he explained on Monday, September 28.

“The crazy thing is that on the outside they looked like the perfect couple,” the insider told Life & Style. “It just goes to show that you just never know what’s going on behind closed doors.”