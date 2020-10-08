Though engaged couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are excited to include Taylor and Brayden — Tarek’s two children with ex-wife Christina Anstead — in their upcoming nuptials, it looks like their mother will not be invited to the celebration.

“No, no exes at the wedding,” the Flip or Flop star told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 7. “Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better.”

Courtesy of @therealtarekelmoussa/Instagram

The 39-year-old noted the couple does not plan on having cameras at their milestone ceremony. “Just intimate, with our best friends and family,” Heather, 33, added. “We’re gonna have to be strict with our list.”

With coronavirus pandemic restrictions coming back into play amid the transition into winter, the happy couple — who started dating in August 2019 — are looking to next year for their dream wedding. “We’re planning sometime summer 2021. We have dates on hold,” the Selling Sunset star explained.

As far as where the nuptials will take place, the dynamic duo has a few options in mind. “Right now we’re in between Cabo and California, so we don’t know where it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be one of those places,” Tarek told the outlet. It seems the HGTV star and his new lady love are ~moving~ right along with wedding planning!

Both Tarek and Heather revealed their engagement on July 26 after one year together. “She said yes!” the house flipper captioned a photo of himself putting a gorgeous engagement ring on his future wife at the time. He even included the hashtag “#FlippingHerLastName.” The real estate agent shared the same snapshot, captioning it, “The future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!”

Christina and estranged husband Ant Anstead revealed the “difficult decision to separate” on September 18 — and both Tarek and Heather were “shocked” by the breakup news. “He’s there for her and so is his fiancé, who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time,” an insider told In Touch on September 21.

Tarek and Christina got married in 2009 and were together eight years before they filed for divorce in 2017. Their divorce was finalized in January 2018.