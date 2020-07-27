Is it too late to say sorry? YouTube star Tana Mongeau issued an apology after receiving backlash for partying with pals Erika Costell, James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Charli D’Amelio and more at a crowded Hype House party in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Partying/going to any social gatherings during a global pandemic was such a careless and irresponsible action on my behalf,” the MTV star, 22, wrote on her Instagram Story during the late hours on Sunday, July 26. “I fully hold myself accountable for this [and] will be staying inside.”

The “Hefner” singer added she wants to “be better” and acknowledged “actions like that don’t deserve a platform.” Her statement continued, “I’m sorry. While Erika and I were referring to past drama in our video, the topic no longer matters. I need to be a better example and person.”

The apology came on the heels of Tana sharing an Instagram video of her and Erika, 27, at a house party. “Listen, we don’t f—king care,” the Tana Turns 21 star announced in the video while the ladies, who were not wearing masks, danced together.

Erika clarified that their statements were not about the pandemic. “The comment we made was NOT intended as it was perceived. Saying, ‘We don’t care,’ was about our previous ‘beef.’ It was no way related to the COVID-19 pandemic we are in,” the influencer wrote in her own apology. “It was insensitive, careless and stupid for me to even be at a party during this pandemic. I am truly sorry to anyone I let down or upset.”

As coronavirus cases in California are skyrocketing, some fans weren’t buying Tana’s statements. “Girl, you didn’t care when you were going to multiple parties and posting it everywhere so save the fake apology,” one tweet read. “A repeated action isn’t just something ‘careless’ that you didn’t think through,” someone else added.

YouTuber Tyler Oakley called out Tana and her famous friends on July 22. “If your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic ([and] are dumb enough to post it on social media) … they are bad influencers. Unfollow them,” he wrote on July 22. The vlogger tagged the partiers and added, “Please consider social distancing, mask wearing and using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic.”

hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio & any others who have been partying in large groups – please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. https://t.co/G3CeWfk3uZ — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 22, 2020

That specific shindig was thrown in honor of YouTuber Larray, who responded to Tyler by saying he “will do better.”

Actions speak louder than words, right?

