Courtesy of Charli D’Amelio/Instagram

At just 15 years old, Charli D’Amelio is quite possibly the most famous person on the internet today. With nearly 50 million followers on TikTok, over three billion views and 14.4 million followers on Instagram, her social stats are enough to make Kylie Jenner blush.

While Generation Z pretty much knows everything there is to know about the Norwalk, Connecticut, native, us millennials require a bit more research. (Yes, we’re getting old.) With that, we’ve compiled a few highlights about Charli, her career and personal life to keep you in the know.

Does Charli Have a Boyfriend?

Nope, she’s single! On April 13, Charli and fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson (a.k.a. Lil Huddy) announced their amicable split after going Instagram official in February. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!” Charli wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’m sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I’d really rather not talk about it anymore.”

Does Charli Have Siblings?

Believe it or not, her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, is also very much in the spotlight. At just 18 years old, Dixie’s following is huge, too! She has over 20 million fans on TikTok and 7.5 million on Instagram. Charli and her older sibling are incredibly close with their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, who often appear in videos with them.

Courtesy of Charli D’Amelio/Instagram

Has Charli Collaborated With Any Celebrities?

Technically, she is a celebrity! However, as far as more mainstream A-listers, Charli has collaborated with Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon on separate occasions. In fact, the teenager appeared on The Tonight Show in March. Some of her other career highlights include starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra and dancing with Bebe Rexha during the opening act for a Jonas Brothers concert in 2019.

Does Charli Go to School?

According to a February article from Tiger Beat, she attends a private school in her hometown while navigating TikTok fame.

How Much Money Does Charli Make?

Per The Washington Note, Charli is worth an estimated $3 million. Like many influencers, Charli’s income is largely based on brand deals and advertisements.

We look forward to watching Charli’s career blossom in the future — and if you’re still struggling to learn the “Renegade” dance or “Savage” challenge, you should definitely check out her TikTok.