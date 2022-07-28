Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Are the Coolest Teen Couple! See Their Cutest PDA Photos

TikToker Charli D’Amelio and Travis Barker’s rocker son, Landon Asher Barker, have become Gen-Z’s coolest couple! The two first sparked romance rumors in mid-June 2022 when they were seen leaving Landon’s concert together.

At the time, a source told J-14 that they were “in the early stages of dating” and were “enjoying getting to know each other.”

Shortly afterward, both Charli and Landon shared photos of new tattoos via their respective Instagram Stories in late June 2022 that they received from the same Los Angeles tattoo artist. However, they didn’t confirm they were an item, even though they were later spotted holding hands in New York City that month.

One month later, the duo went Instagram official when the social media star shared a picture via her Instagram Stories of her and Landon sharing a kiss.

After that, the lovebirds weren’t shy to share moments from their relationship with fans every now and then. In late July 2022, Charli was seen giving her beau a piggy back ride, wearing heels no less! They posed for the photo wearing denim jeans. Later that month, they took an adorable mirror selfie together making out, with Landon’s arms wrapped around his girlfriend.

Landon is Charli’s first confirmed romance since her relationship with ex-boyfriend and fellow TikToker Chase Hudson called it quits in early 2022 after having seemingly been together since late 2019. Chase — who is a pal of the Barker fam — attended Landon’s dad’s Italy wedding to wife Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022.

He also previously spoke out about his ex-girlfriend in the Netflix reality show Hype House.

“Having a public relationship is hard,” Chase said. “My relationship with Charli was publicized everywhere. What really starts to take a toll on you is just the way that you’re judged … It’s, like, hard to keep yourself together all the time when people have a thought or a tweet. It constantly stressed us out.”

Days after news broke that Charli and Landon were dating, Chase took to Instagram to share several shirtless pictures of himself.

“Damn, that’s crazy so … party at mine tn? [sic]” he captioned the carousel post in June 2022.

Fans quickly shared their thoughts in the comments section to refer to Chase’s pal’s newfound relationship with his ex.

“NOT THE CAPTION UNBOTHERED KING,” one Instagram user wrote, whereas a separate person added, “’hotter than you ex, better than you next.’”

