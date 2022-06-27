A viral couple. Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker are “in the early stages of dating,” according to a Monday, June 27, report by PEOPLE.

“They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages,” a source told the publication.

Reps for Charli and Landon did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Charli and Travis Barker’s son sparked relationship rumors after she attended his show and were seen leaving the venue together. An Instagram account @shootingstarsla posted the two leaving the concert.

During the same month, the pair seemingly went on a date to a tattoo parlor after posting pictures on their Instagram Stories with new ink. The D’Amelio Show star and Landon each posted their new tattoos tagging the same artist, @ar.bel.

Charli’s older sister and fellow TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio hosted a release party at the House of Blues in Chicago for her debut album, a letter to me. The Hulu star and California native seemed to have gotten closer as they were seen leaving the event on Thursday, June 9.

Courtesy of Charli D’Amelio/TikTok

Landon’s former friend and Charli’s ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson a.k.a Lil Huddy coincidentally deleted a picture with Landon after the concert photos surfaced.

The Social Tourist co-founder and singer started dating in December 2019, although they did not go public until a few months later on Valentine’s Day, when the two made now-deleted Instagram announcements.

Charli and the “Don’t Freak Out” singer had a short-lived romance as the two called it quits in April 2020. The influencer broke the news on her Instagram Stories, filling her 48.8 million followers in on the breakup.

“Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together,” her statement read. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us,” she continued.

“We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him,” she added.