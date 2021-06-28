Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari have been inseparable ever since they met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Over the years, the pair have flaunted their love in sweet and sometimes goofy Instagram photos and videos.

Whether it be snapshots of the two looking adoringly into each other’s eyes, having romantic moments aboard a yacht, or making funny faces during their vacations to Maui, fans have been able to follow the singer’s nearly five-year relationship with the personal trainer. Britney tends to be more open about showing off Instagram photos alongside Sam.

The pair were cast in a scene together during her music video, and during their down-time from filming, they were able to make small talk. Sam decided to go for it at the end of the day, slipping Britney his phone number in case she’d ever like to go out on a date.

I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” the Grammy Award winner revealed during a January 2017 radio interview. “So then I called him.” The two totally sparked, and they’ve been a couple ever since. Britney has made no secret about how much Sam means to her, openly professing how much she loves him in the caption of her posts.

Sam is a little less forthcoming about posting photos of Britney to his Instagram page, but that’s because of his protective nature over his pop princess girlfriend.

“He’s a very supportive guy. Even if you look at his social media. He’s not posting tons of pictures of her. It’s very quiet and subdued. It’s not like he’s dating someone famous and flaunting it,” a friend of Sam’s told Life and Style exclusively, adding, “He’s being very understated. I think he really loves her a lot for all the right reasons.”

“And all the times I talk to him, he never says ‘Britney Spears,’ it’s ‘girlfriend.’ He’s a very good guy and I think he’s really good for her, but I also think she’s really good for him,” the friend revealed.

“I think he’s making his own mark with his own career, and I don’t think any of his career is due to his relationship with her. And again, all the times that I talked to him, he says ‘my girlfriend,’ never ‘oh I’m dating someone famous.’ He’s surprisingly very polite, very kind, very humble,” the source confided. No wonder Britney loves him so much!

Scroll down for Britney and Sam’s cutest moments together!