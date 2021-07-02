Britney Spears’ Style Evolution — See How Much It’s Changed Since Her Rise To Fame!

Everyone knows Britney Spears is not only the Princess of Pop but also a fashion icon. From her “girl next door” vibe during her teenage years to rocking some seriously sexy ensembles as she grew up, the “Stronger” singer has worn it all.

While Britney still likes to dress up, she frequently ditches glam outfits for some stylish sweats. In September 2019, the “Slave 4 U” crooner announced she was taking a break from work. Since then, she has been dedicating herself to working out even more.

“I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!!” she captioned a series of Instagram photos of herself on stage. “I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want … I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect!!!! Miss you all … I really do have the best fans in the world!!!”

Luckily, Brit not only has support from her fans but also from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The personal trainer is on board with the singer’s plan to take some time off.

“That’s a great message,” the model divulged to Entertainment Weekly in October 2019. “The same goes with me. I always take some time away from everything on myself. You gotta do that stuff in order to stay on top of your career, stay on top of your life, so you can have more to offer to your family members and people that you love the most.”

One of the things Britney and her beau bond over the most is their love for working out. In July 2019, the blonde beauty shared some of her fitness tips, and it’s not surprising she’s managed to stay in shape all these years.

“I’ve just gone 15 minutes on the treadmill,” she said in a video via Instagram. “Usually my base workout is 15 minutes on the treadmill, and then, I get off and do stretching yoga, arms, a little pilates. Then, I get back on again and do another 15 minutes. But today my challenge is to go 30. Do you think I can do it?” Of course, she did it. ~ She’s Britney, bitch. ~

