What a couple! Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, have been #CoupleGoals since they got together in 2016 — but who is the pop star’s longtime love? Here’s what we know about the 27-year-old personal trainer from Iran.

Sam and Britney Met on Set

The lovebirds first met on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016, which he was working on as a dancer. “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” the Grammy Award winner, 39, revealed during a January 2017 radio interview. “So then I called him.”

Sam and Brit have been inseparable ever since. Talk about love at first sight!

Sam Is a Fitness Entrepreneur

The Iranian hunk — who emigrated to the United States from Tehran at 12 years old — makes his living through his company, Asghari Fitness, a members-only fitness program with personalized workout routines and meal plans. The plans and workouts are designed and curated by Sam himself, so it’s clear he is passionate about fitness and healthy living.

Plus, it seems Sam’s business has quite a few clients — its Instagram page currently boasts over 17,000 followers.

Sam and Britney Are Workout Buddies

The personal trainer told Men’s Health that he and the singer are dedicated to their duo workouts in her home gym. “Working out together is always nice and we try to do it a couple times,” he explained. “It’s super healthy, mentally and physically. It takes your mind off of everything else. The exercises, I come up with them, but the videos are because of my better half. She’s the video director. It’s a very fun thing, and I look back at them and smile.”

Sam Wants Marriage and a Family With Britney

“Sam would love to start a family with Britney,” an insider told Us Weekly in March 2021. “He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He’s a natural around little kids.”

In fact, “Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney’s future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family,” the source added. “He’s very old-fashioned in that way.”

Sam Is Supportive of Ending Britney’s Conservatorship

The entrepreneur opened up about his feelings toward Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, in the days following the premiere of the Hulu and New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears. “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories. “In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

He added, “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”