They said, “I do!” Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, Life & Style can confirm.

The pop superstar, 40, and the fitness trainer and actor, 28, exchanged vows on Thursday, June 9, in Los Angeles. Britney wore a stunning Versace gown, according to multiple outlets. Several celebrity guests also attended, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Selena Gomez, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, will.i.am and Donatella Versace. However, none of the singer’s family members were present for the big day.

Britney stunned in a Donatella Versace wedding dress to kick off the evening, while her makeup was done by Sofia Tilbury for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, a source tells In Touch. She went on to have four outfit changes throughout the evening, including a black Versace mini dress, a two tone outfit and a red mini dress.

The bride’s jewelry sparkled and reportedly had a price tag of $570,000. She wore a Heart Shape Diamond Tennis Necklace with a total of 27 carats in diamonds, which is valued at $100,000. Additionally, her gorgeous wedding band featured 62 carats.

Jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb curated and designed the “Lucky” singer’s look for her big day. “We knew that Britney’s dress had a classic silhouette with an open neckline, so we designed timeless pieces that would complement the style, including a tennis necklace, bracelet, and statement drop earrings,” says Gottlieb. “These three classic styles all worked seamlessly together, while standing out individually to create a special wedding-worthy look. We collaboratively selected the pieces that felt the most natural to Britney, and that best complimented the dress.”

“Britney was given a Classic Round Diamond Eternity Band in a shared prong setting with diamonds all around and a Stephanie Gottlieb Marquise Diamond Band, set east west in a Bezel Eternity Band,” the source says of her wedding bands. “Both bands were created in Platinum and feature diamonds just under 2 carats total weight per band.”

Meanwhile, Sam looked handsome in a classic tux by Versace during the ceremony. As for his wedding band, the model received a Stephanie Gottlieb Step Edge Comfort Fit 5mm Band and Beveled Comfort Fit 5mm Band.

The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Clint Hufft, who also did Paris and Carter’s wedding.

Guests had a great time, with Selena and Madonna singing Britney’s “Toxic” and the bride accompanying Paris as they sang along to “Stars Are Blind.”

“The couple left at 10:15 pm pst in a Rolls Royce and as they drove off the guests surrounded the car with sparklers,” the source adds. “Some guests continued to stay and party after the couple left for another 45 minutes.​​”

The newlyweds first met in October 2016 on the set of Britney’s music video for her song “Slumber Party” and started dating shortly afterward. Sam stood by the “Circus” artist’s side throughout her conservatorship battle, which began in February 2008 and was officially terminated by a judge in November 2021.

In September 2021, the couple announced their engagement via social media, with Britney sharing an Instagram video of her and Sam that month showing off her diamond ring.

“I can’t f—king believe it,” she captioned the clip at the time.

On April 11, the “Toxic” singer announced her third pregnancy via Instagram, as she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the “Baby One More Time” artist wrote via Instagram that day, even using the word “husband” to describe her then-fiancé. “I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

However, Britney revealed she had suffered a miscarriage on May 14 with what would have been her and Sam’s first child together.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the pair wrote in a joint statement that Britney shared via Instagram at the time. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Despite the heartbreaking news, the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award winner and the Dollface actor maintained an optimistic attitude afterward, as Sam shared a hopeful message via his Instagram Stories on May 16.

“We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future,” he wrote, vowing that they “will be expanding [their] family soon.”

The new husband and wife are seemingly enjoying their new life as a married couple.

