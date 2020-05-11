Reunited! Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, proved they’re still going strong after quarantining separately. On Monday, May 11, the singer took to Instagram to share a video of their romantic workout routine now that they can finally see each other in person again.

“Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with!!!” Britney, 38, wrote on the social media site. “So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home,” she continued, adding emojis of flowers and a flexed bicep. “Couples that work out together stay together!!!”

Lumeimages/MEGA; Courtesy Britney Spears/Instagram

The blonde beauty and Sam, 26, kept their distance for a few weeks after she got back from a trip to Louisiana. In late April, she took to the photo-sharing site to reveal in a since-deleted post she hadn’t seen her boyfriend in “what feels like a lifetime.” In a second post, she shared pictures of them riding bikes and gushed over him once again.

“I miss sunny bike riding days with this man,” she told fans. “I feel we have been quarantining for so long. Ughhhhh, dear God. I have missed him!!!”

Luckily, the couple were able to start hanging out again in early May. On May 8, she even revealed the Hollywood hunk was taking good care of her by making dinner. “He’s playing chef,” she joked. “I’m not complaining!”

It seems Britney and Sam are doing what they can to help each other stay physically strong, but the pop princess also has her own routine for checking in on her mental health. On April 9, she revealed she relies on prayer, stretching and yoga to help her “stay sane” and “balanced” while quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Meditation, prayer and working out is crucial for this time in our lives!” she told her followers.

She’s also working on thinking positively and trusting that to keep her in a good mood even when times are hard. “The power of your thoughts [is] very crucial!!!” she wrote. “Make sure you’re sending good vibes out there no matter what.” We’re glad to see hitting the gym with Sam can help Brit smile. These two are just too cute.