It’s the little things! Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, to share what activities help give her a peace of mind as she quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“On days like today where the sun’s really not out and we’re all staying in, these are a couple of the things I do just to stay sane and to balance myself out,” the 38-year-old said in the video. “I do a little bit of prayer in the morning and I also do a lot of stretching and a little bit of yoga.”

In addition to sharing her daily routine, the singer also gave followers advice on how to stay busy themselves. “Take it with a grain of salt … No judgment whatsoever,” she captioned the IG post. “The way to inspire oneself is to go beyond yourself and to take action, which is very hard in these self-isolating times!!!!! It’s easier to just chat on the phone and gossip or to play that game where you look at what everyone else is doing and say, ‘Damn, I feel left out.’ The simplest of teachings are the best and mine is simply kneeling on my knees in prayer!!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!” We are living for her this energy, and fans seem to agree.

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

“Ugh, I wish I were this limber and flexible! Best posts on the internet, I swear. Queen of positivity,” one person wrote. “Thank you so much. This helps,” commented another person. “You inspire me,” replied a third fan.

It’s a good thing Britney is always there to grace followers with her wisdom, especially after a time she almost took a social media hiatus. The “Stronger” artist was advised by her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to step back from Instagram after the Zoey 101 alum believed it was doing her harm.

“Jamie Lynn told Britney that sometimes the healthiest thing is to step back and take a break,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019. “Britney is so super sensitive and vulnerable and reading all the comments people leave on her page can be really damaging to her.”

Thankfully, Brit seems to be doing just fine!