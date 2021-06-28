Despite being one of the most famous couples in the world, Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, “love doing normal things” together, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The longtime pop star, 39, and the personal trainer, 27, are all about “watching Netflix,” “staying in” and eating “home-cooked meals,” the insider shares. “Sam is a great chef. He enjoys cooking healthy, nutritious meals. He’s a much better cook than Britney, so it works out well and they love working out together.”

Through Sam’s unwavering “support,” the Iran native has made Britney “stronger — both physically and mentally,” says the source. As a result, the “Toxic” singer “loves him more than any of her former exes.”

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

Prior to Sam, Britney dated a handful of notable celebrities, including Justin Timberlake, Colin Farrell and ex-husband Kevin Federline. The “Circus” artist and the “Lose Control” rapper, 43, who were together from 2004 to 2006, share teenagers Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. While Britney “adores her sons,” the Mississippi native would “love to have a daughter, too,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style.

Britney wants someone to do “girlie girl things with,” since she’s “a girlie girl herself!” the source added. “She can imagine them watching Disney movies together, dressing her in pretty outfits, taking her horse riding and teaching her to dance.”

Britney’s desire to have children has been put to a halt due to her ongoing conservatorship battle with father Jamie Spears and manager Jodi Montgomery. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” the Grammy Award-winner explained during an impassioned court appearance via Zoom on June 23.

Thankfully, Sam is there for Britney 100 percent. “She’s been really trying to use healthy tactics to counteract the anxiety,” an additional insider previously dished to In Touch. “Sam has been helping Britney every step of the way and trying to keep her mind off of things. He’s a good influence in that sense.”

Days after Britney’s court hearing, she and Sam jetted off to Hawaii for some deserved R&R.