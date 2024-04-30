2016

With their marriage, Bunnie became a stepmother to Jelly’s two children from previous relationships. He shares daughter Bailee Ann, who was born in 2008, with ex Felicia Beckwith. Jelly also has a son, Noah, who was born in August 2016. His mother is the singer’s ex, only known as Melisa.

Bunnie introduced Noah to Jelly’s fans in a July 2023 TikTok video, showing how close she was with the then-6-year-old. “My name is Noah and my favorite color is red,” he shared, while joking his favorite sport was “Pokemon” before answering it was actually soccer.

“That was more on Bunnie and his mother,” Jelly told a Taste of Country in 2023. “So, uh, they spoke about it, and he was on vacation, he always goes on vacation with us, and we just always try to shoot around him … and this my wife was like, ‘I’m just gonna hit her up and tell her I wanna post,’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, totally cool.'”

“With Bailey, I’m the full-time parent, I’m the judge, the jury and the executioner, when it comes to decisions with her,” the musician said, adding, “I try not to get in the way of what she (Melisa) is building over there, and I never want to step on her toes, with what she’s doing with him, that I want to just respect that boundary.”