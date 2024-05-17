Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, also known as Bennifer, were among the hottest couples of the early 2000s. Their hot and heavy romance seemed like it would last forever — that is, until the couple called off their wedding in 2003 and split months later. Fans were thrilled when the Good Will Hunting star and the “Jenny From the Block” singer found their way back into each other’s arms in 2021 and finally sealed the deal by walking down the aisle a year later.

Unfortunately, after less than two years of marriage and two decades after calling off their initial wedding, it seems Ben and Jennifer have hit another breaking point. A source told In Touch in May 2024 that they are “headed for divorce” because they “just couldn’t make it work.”