Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer on 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet Without Husband Ben Affleck: Photos

Jennifer Lopez donned a stunning sheer gown for the 2024 Met Gala. While the “Jenny From the Block” artist is a co-chair for the fashion event, she walked the red carpet without her husband, Ben Affleck.

J. Lo, 54, looked ageless in her fully bejeweled corset-style strapless gown with her hair pulled up into a messy top knot for the Monday, May 6, event. The form-fitting dress left little to the imagination as her undergarments were on full display beneath the sparkling ivy that covered her body.

The Batman actor was noticeably absent just one day after taking the stage to poke fun at friend Tom Brady during his live Netflix Roast.