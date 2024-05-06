Your account
They're Dazzling! Photos of Stars' Arrivals on the Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet

May 6, 2024 4:58 pm·
Several A-list stars embraced their style while attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

The event – which is held annually on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City – was attended by co-chairs Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny, as well as several other famous faces.

Life & Style takes a look at all of the attendees who posed for photos on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 Met Gala.

