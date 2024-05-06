Several A-list stars embraced their style while attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.
The event – which is held annually on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City – was attended by co-chairs Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny, as well as several other famous faces.
Life & Style takes a look at all of the attendees who posed for photos on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 Met Gala.
Lizzo
Lizzo was a showstopper on the red carpet.
Odell Beckham Jr.
OBJ donned a regal look for the red carpet.
Zendaya
The Euphoria star had an outfit change on the red carpet.
Usher
Usher was giving major Zoro vibes on this year’s carpet.
Nicki Minaj
The “Superbass” artist stunned in a yellow mini-dress with 3D florals.
Charlie Hunnam
Charlie’s look may have been simple, but it was flawless.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney looked unrecognizable with a short dark hairstyle, while she wore a light blue gown.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss was all smiles in a feminine pink dress with floral details.
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber walked the red carpet without boyfriend Austin Butler.
Cardi B
Cardi B took center stage while posing in a black dress with a huge train that took over a large portion of the floor.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello stunned in a sparkly gown, which included a slit near her leg.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter matched her nails to the blue train on her dress.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Chase Stokes looked edgy in an all black leather look, while girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini was a major contrast in a bright floral gown.
Jaden Smith and Willow Smith
Siblings Jaden Smith and Willow Smith turned the Met Gala into a family affair by walking the red carpet together.
Shakira
Shakira looked red hot in a red gown, which was complete with a large train.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne looked stylish in a silver top and hood, which she paired with a white skirt.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato looked gorgeous in a silver gown, which featured metallic flower details across the body and train.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner stunned in an off white gown, which perfectly hugged her curves.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat’s dress resembled a wet shirt, while she pushed the message by having her eye makeup strategically run down her face.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa was among one of the many stars to opt for a sheer look for the event.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian donned icy blonde hair, which complimented the metallic features of her dress.
Karol G
Karol G blew kisses to the photographers while posing for photos on the red carpet.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington looked stunning in a dark purple dress, which had flowers lining the train.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban couldn’t keep his eyes off of wife Nicole Kidman when they posed for photos together on the red carpet.
Charli XCX
Charli XCX made sure to contrast her white dress with a black lipstick.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner showed off skin in a black dress, which included a plunging neckline and cutout portion near her hips.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried wore a silver headpiece and dress, which was decked out with pink flowers.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X rocked blonde hair and white nails to match his outfit on the red carpet.
Brie Larson
Brie Larson took a fashion risk by wearing a structured skirt over her dress.
Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor looked elegant in a sheer pink gown.
Serena Williams
The tennis star looked gorgeous in a metallic gold gown, which she paired with black boots and gloves.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo.
Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz made a statement by rocking a dress with a bold train.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning stunned in a form fitting gown that allowed her to show off her physique.
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer showed off skin in a metallic silver gown, which included cutouts along the body.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore embraced the theme by wearing a black and pink dress that resembled a flower.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron made a statement with her long sleeves that extended from her dress.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi proved to be one of the most stylish couples on the red carpet.
Riley Keough
Riley Keough showed off her abs in a gown that featured sheer material near her stomach, which was accompanied by a floral design on the top and a classic black bottom.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were couple goals in matching outfits on the Met Gala red carpet.
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario showed off skin in a lace gown, which teased the bra and shorts she wore under the dress.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel – who walked the red carpet without husband Justin Timberlake – looked gorgeous in a pink gown with a plunging neckline.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination while wearing a sheer dress, which completely exposed her back and legs.
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow kept things simple by wearing a gray suit on the red carpet.
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman was all smiles in a blue gown, which featured floral-like details emerging from the straps.
Lauren Sanchez
Lauren Sánchez walked the red carpet solo in a black strapless gown, which had a white flower design taking up the bottom of the dress.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid – who walked the red carpet without boyfriend Bradley Cooper – stunned in a white gown with yellow flowers and green stem designs.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker wore a cream dress with embroidered diamond designs. While her dress sparkled, the Sex and the City star’s large hat managed to get the most attention from fans.
Dan Levy
Dan Levy kept things professional on top with a black jacket, though brought a bit of excitement to his outfit by wearing floral pants.
Josh O’Connor
Josh O’Connor looked handsome in a black tux, and he made sure to stand out by having the bottom of his jacket hang down to the floor.
Ayo Edebiri
The top half of Ayo Edebiri’s gown was a simple white pattern, though she added a pop of color at the bottom with floral designs.
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan added a pop of color to his look by accessorizing his suit with a red tie.
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline looked gorgeous in a cream gown, which included long sleeves and floral details.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling showed off her curves in a tan gown, which featured billowing details in the back and a long train.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana wore a nude colored dress, which she accessorized with a gold belt that read “Chloe” and brown knee-high boots.
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig sparkled on the red carpet in a blue jumpsuit.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo did not disappoint with her stunning look. Her sheer, plunging dress was fully bedazzled and paired with a chunky diamond necklace.
Zendaya
Co-chair Zendaya rocked a one-shouldered dress with sheer blue fabric draped over an emerald green gown. She accessorized with a headpiece and dramatic eye makeup.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele put her baby bump on full display in her feathered ensemble.
Bad Bunny
Met Gala co-chair Bad Bunny went all-out for his red carpet look, pairing a black suit with a hat and sunglasses. He also added gloves for an extra accessory.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Event co-chair Chris looked handsome as ever while walking the red carpet with his wife, Elsa Pataky. The couple coordinated in cream and gold outfits, respectively.
La La Anthony
La La Anthony was one of the first to hit the red carpet. She rocked a mermaid-style black dress with red floral detailing at the bottom and sheer sleeves.
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham hit the red carpet in a leather dress with her hair in an updo and bangs framing her face.
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain went for a dark look as she rocked a lacy strapless dress with heavy makeup and a sleek updo.