Beyonce’s Met Gala Looks Are Breathtaking! See Her Rock the Red Carpet Through the Years

Beyoncé always comes to slay on a red carpet, but the singer’s Met Gala looks have always been particularly noteworthy.

That’s due in part to how she feels walking up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “You want everybody to say how great everything is, but we kind of have a system where as long as you feel happy and confident, it shows,” Ty Hunter, who was Beyoncé’s stylist for 18 years, told Women’s Wear Daily in 2017. “That’s why when Beyoncé’s on the carpets, she has so much confidence. She felt comfortable and loved the dress and showed it to the world.”

Life & Style takes a look back at Queen Bey’s evolving style throughout the years.