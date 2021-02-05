Even if you’ve never seen an episode of Schitt’s Creek on Netflix, it’s safe to say you’ve heard Dan Levy‘s name a time or two. The Canada native, whose father is Hollywood legend Eugene Levy, has a promising career ahead — with a net worth to prove it! Dan is worth an estimated $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how he makes money, keep reading.

Dan Levy works behind the camera, too:

From inception to execution, Dan was involved in every aspect of Schitt’s Creek. Beyond playing beloved character David Rose alongside Eugene as Johnny Rose, Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose and Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, David wrote, produced and directed the series.

Schitt’s Creek aired from 2015 to 2020 and won a number of esteemed accolades along the way — including several Emmy Awards.

Dan Levy’s career began in the mid-2000s:

Prior to getting into acting, Dan worked as a cohost for several MTV Canada programs, including MTV Live and The Hills: Live After Show. Additionally, he landed the role of Robbie in Degrassi: Next Generation in 2009.

While filming Schitt’s Creek, Dan also worked on other projects. He hosted The Great Canadian Baking Show for 16 episodes in 2018 and appeared on an episode of Modern Family.

Dan Levy is still acting:

In December 2020, he played John in the Hulu original movie The Happiest Season starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. The LGBTQ-friendly film, directed by Clea DuVall, follows a lesbian couple traveling home for the holidays for the first time.

Dan, who is openly gay in real life, believes in the importance of representing queer characters on screen — i.e. his decision to write David Rose as a pansexual character on Schitt’s Creek who marries a gay man (Patrick Brewer played by actor Noah Reid).

“I think the way that we’ve handled sexuality on the show has been incredibly nonchalant, and that’s been very deliberate so to not make the queer story lines stand out in any way, because we don’t want them to. We want them to be presented with the same kind of casual ease that we present straight story lines.” Dan explained to Entertainment Weekly in March 2019.

“We had originally paired David up with Stevie [Emily Hampshire] to make people question who he was, because David has effeminate tendencies and I think people naturally presumed he was gay,” he explained. “We sort of played into that by pairing him with Stevie only to reveal that he is pansexual. But I always knew that I wanted him to experience a relationship with another man on screen.”

According to Dan’s IMDb, he doesn’t have any current projects in the works. However, he’ll be hosting season 46, episode 11 of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, February 6, with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.