Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, Life & Style can confirm. The singer filed the paperwork on Tuesday, August 20, listing their date of separation as April 26.

They were previously engaged in the early 2000s, but called off their wedding in 2003 and ultimately split in 2004. However, Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

Their split comes amid rumors that there has been trouble in paradise for the duo. After fans noticed that Ben and Jennifer hadn’t been seen together in public in recent months, In Touch reported in May that they were “headed for a divorce” and revealed that Ben had moved out of their home.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider shared on May 15, adding that “they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for” in light of their split. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

One day later, the Wedding Planner actress and Argo actor were spotted for the first time in 47 days when they reunited to attend his child Fin’s school play on May 16. Ben was seen behind the wheel of his car as he leaned over to open the passenger side door for Jennifer, according to photos obtained by In Touch. Jennifer and Ben weren’t alone, as they were joined by her child Emme, 15, for the outing.

While an eyewitness said that Jennifer “seemed more subdued than usual” on the occasion, an additional source told the outlet that “nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids.”

“All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front,” the insider continued. “Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

In addition to Emme, Jennifer also shares son Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Ben shares Violet, 18, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

While Ben and Jennifer started making more public outings together amid the reports, they shared several hints that they were headed for a split. Not only did Ben not attend any of Jennifer’s promotional events for her movie Atlas, but he also stopped wearing his wedding band on a handful of occasions.

Meanwhile, Jennifer canceled her This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour on May 31 just weeks before it was scheduled to kick off in June. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” the “On the Floor” singer told her fans via her OntheJLo website. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Promoter Live Nation also shared the announcement, explaining that Jennifer was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”