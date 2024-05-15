Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Still Married? Updates

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez still married? Rumors of trouble in the couple’s marriage began surfacing in 2023. In March 2024, a source exclusively told Life & Style that while Ben seems “relaxed” and “happy” with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, he seems “tense” and “angry” when he’s with J. Lo. Neither Ben or J. Lo have addressed the rumors about their marriage, fans have begun to wonder where they stand.

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Still Married?

Ben and J. Lo are still married as of May 2024.

In November 2023, Jennifer gushed about her marriage to the Good Will Hunting star during an interview with Vogue.

“Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else,” Jennifer told the publication.

However, a source revealed to In Touch in May 2024 that the couple was headed for divorce and they “couldn’t make it work.”

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider explained in an interview published on May 15, 2024. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

When Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Start Dating?

Ben and Jennifer first met on the set of the film Gigli in 2002, and by November that same year, he had popped the question. They quickly became one of the most popular couples of the early aughts, coining the name “Bennifer” for their relationship.

Gotham / Getty Images

Ben and Jennifer were planning on tying the knot in September 2003, but just a few days before the wedding, they called it off. The pair remained together, but in January 2004, they announced they were going their separate ways.

Despite their breakup, Ben and J. Lo remained friendly over the years and were often vocal about their support for the other’s individual endeavors. Ben went on to marry Garner in 2005 and they welcomed four children together over the course of their marriage. However, a few days after their 10th anniversary, they announced their decision to split.

In May 2021, Ben and Jennifer were spotted enjoying time together in Big Sky, Montana, and a source revealed to In Touch that the pair “still had chemistry.” Sightings of the duo increased in the months that followed and they weren’t shy about their PDA. On April 8, 2022, Jennifer announced that she and Ben were engaged.

When Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Get Married?

Jennifer and Ben kept all wedding planning ideas under wraps and they surprised everyone when they officially walked down the aisle in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. The following month, the pair kicked off a huge three-day event at Ben’s Georgia estate and had their second wedding ceremony surrounded by family and friends.