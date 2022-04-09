Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged after reuniting and rekindling their romance in April 2021. The singer revealed the news late on Friday, April 8, via her On the JLo newsletter, which featured a video of her looking adoringly at a stunning ring featuring a large green stone on her left hand.

Jennifer, 52, teased a “major announcement” on Twitter featuring a video where she told fans, “So I have a really exciting and special story to share…” and directed them to onthejlo.com. That’s where she debuted a closeup look at her stunning bauble, which she had been seen wearing while shopping earlier this week in Los Angeles, sparking engagement rumors. Jennifer’s rep confirmed the couple’s engagement to People.

History is repeating itself when it comes to rare gems. When the pair first got engaged in November 2002, Ben, 49, gave Jennifer a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring. This time around, he got her a large green center stone with two clear diamonds on either side.

A source previously told In Touch exclusively that it was “just a matter of time” before Ben proposed. “There’s no question that Jen and Ben will be engaged,” the insider revealed.

“He wanted to propose on her birthday in July, but some say Ben feels that’s too far away,” the source added. “He’ll probably do it in early spring when they have plans to go away.”

The couple’s early aughts romance was so iconic it earned them the nickname “Bennifer.” Their high-profile status caused them to push pause on their September 2003 nuptials, when Ben and Jen released a statement that read, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.”

Ben and Jennifer never made it down the aisle. The pair broke up in January 2004, and the Hustlers actress went on to marry singer Marc Anthony six months later on June 5. The Argo director wed actress Jennifer Garner the following year on June 29, 2005. Both marriages ended in divorce.

The Tender Bar actor and the “Dinero” singer reconnected in late April 2021 after Jennifer and then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the two said in a joint statement about their split on April 15. On April 30, Jennifer and Ben were photographed together for the first time in years, as they were spotted together in the same vehicle.

The couple went on to blend their families on fun outings throughout the summer that followed. Jennifer shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc, while Ben and Garner are parents to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. Ben and Jen became red carpet fixtures once again while supporting each other’s career ventures.