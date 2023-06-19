Has Ben Affleck Ever Gotten Plastic Surgery? See His Transformation Through the Years: Photos, Quotes

Under the knife? Rumors have circulated for years that Ben Affleck might have gotten some form of plastic surgery. He has gone through quite the transformation since the ‘90s, and there have been whispers about Botox, a facelift, a nose job and even a hair transplant. But are the rumors true, or is Ben still all natural?

Ben has never spoken out about any plastic surgery procedures, so it’s not 100% clear if he’s had that kind of work done. However, he did admit to having his teeth fixed. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2022, Ben revealed that Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer made him get dental work done ahead of his film Armageddon in 1998.

“They made me fix my teeth and work out and be sexy. Be sexy, how do I do that? ‘Go to the gym!’” he said.

Michael also admitted to making Ben fix his teeth while providing commentary for the Armageddon DVD, per The Ringer.

“We paid for a set of $20,000 pearly white teeth. Ben’s gonna hate that story,” Michael said. “I always liked low shots that kinda come right under your chin and make you a little bit heroic and he kinda had these baby teeth.”

Michael continued, “So I told [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer, ‘God, he’s got these baby teeth, Jerry, I don’t know what to do! Jerry used a very famous star in a plane movie that he replaced teeth with so he said, ‘We did it to him, why not do it to Ben?’ So my dentist had Ben sitting in a dentist’s chair for a week, eight hours a day.”

Ben was also spotted in 2019 walking outside with gauze in his mouth after apparent dental surgery, although it wasn’t confirmed what procedure he had done.

Ben has also experienced dramatic weight loss, which has likely contributed to the transformation in his overall appearance. In 2020, a source told Us Weekly that Ben had been focusing on his health during the pandemic.

”[He] has been trying to eat healthy, work out a ton, cut out carbs and eat lots of protein,” the source said at the time, adding that Ben gave up drinking and wanted to be as “healthy as possible.”

Ben’s certainly not alone when it comes to people speculating about his plastic surgery. His wife, Jennifer Lopez, has also been a subject of these rumors for many years. Unlike Ben, however, J. Lo hasn’t let the rumors slide. She’s responded to the speculation a few times, including a direct clapback at a fan on Instagram in January 2021.

“LOL, that’s just my face!!!” she wrote to someone claiming she’s “definitely” had “tons” of Botox. “For the 500 millionth time … I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin’.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Ben Affleck’s transformation over the years.