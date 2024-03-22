Ben Affleck’s Body Language: Jennifer Garner vs. Jennifer Lopez

Expert Patti Woods Dissects Ben Affleck’s Body Language With Jennifer Garner vs. Jennifer Lopez
A picture is worth a thousand words. Body language is also extremely telling, especially when it comes to Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and the actor and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez.
“He seems so relaxed and, well, happy when he’s with Jen, but with J. Lo, he seems tense, even angry at times,” a source tells Life & Style. “Ben put Jen through hell when they were together, but they’ve worked past all of that. There’s been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple.”
Also, being married to J. Lo “can’t be easy,” adds the source. “She can be very intense, and Ben gets caught up in that. He can get a little on edge.”
Life & Style went to body language expert Patti Wood to decode Ben’s complicated relationships with his two Jens.
