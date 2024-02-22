She’s an actress, a singer, a dancer and a businesswoman, but being a mom always comes first for Jennifer Lopez. The This Is Me … Now star has a beautiful blended family with husband Ben Affleck, and their kids seem to get along great. But who are J. Lo’s children?

How Many Biological Kids Does Jennifer Lopez Have?

Jennifer shares fraternal twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The two singers were married from 2004 to 2014 and welcomed their kids in February 2008. “Jennifer and Marc are delighted, thrilled and over the moon,” the Mother star’s manager shared at the time.

Emme has become Jennifer’s mini-me, even performing with the R&B star sometimes. Emme’s also become known for their sense of style, with several hair and clothing transformations through the years.

Growing up in the spotlight, Max and Emme have realized some people might treat them differently because of their mom, Jennifer told Audacy in May 2023.

“I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that,” she said. “They have just started letting me know how people treat them — so when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about. They’re not seeing them for who they are. Being judged by people that you don’t even know in a way is, I think, really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves. They know that there’s a lens on them, and that’s hard.”

However, blending their family with stepdad Ben’s has given Max and Emme siblings who understand their situation.

Do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Kids?

While Bennifer, who tied the knot in July 2022, do not have any kids together, Jennifer did become a stepmom to Ben’s kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The exes share daughter Violet (born December 2005), daughter Seraphina (born Januay 2009) and son Samuel (born February 2012).

J. Lo and Ben’s married life was a seamless transition for their families, the singer said on Today in January 2023.

“We moved in together,” she said. “The kids moved in together. It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. It’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

The kids have all been “super close” since Ben and Jen’s reunion in 2021, a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

“[They’re] thriving as a blended family,” the insider shared, adding that Ben and J. Lo “makes sure all the children have a say in family outings so that no one feels excluded.”

“Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max,” the source said. “One of their favorite things to do is have a night in watching movies on a huge screen and eating popcorn. They [also] enjoy going to theme parks, museums, bowling, burger joints, escape rooms and even simple things.”