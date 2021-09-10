Violet Affleck is the pride and joy of her actress mom, Jennifer Garner, and actor dad, Ben Affleck. She’s always been a studious child and teen, and yet looks so much like her stunning mother that fans have made comparisons to Jen for years as Violet has grown up.

Ben and Jen’s eldest child was born on December 1, 2005, arriving six months after her parents wed in a Caribbean beachside ceremony on June 29, 2005. She is named Violet in honor of Jennifer’s great-grandmother and shares her middle name, Anne, with her movie star mom.

Violet has always been any parents’ dream child. She’s incredibly well-behaved, highly studious and still so loving and affectionate with Ben and Jen.

“She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her,” Ben revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2020. “Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes and she’s getting better.”