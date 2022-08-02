Besties! Emme Muniz and Seraphina Affleck are brand new step-siblings since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on July 16, and their best twinning moments prove the teens are already super close.

Emme, 14, and Seraphina, 13, share a similar sense of style. Both celebrity kiddos have started rocking trendy short haircuts in recent years, and they are frequently seen out in baggy jeans, oversized sweatshirts, graphic T-shirts and stylish Dr. Martens footwear.

The step-sibs seem to hang out quite a bit since J. Lo, 53, and Ben, 49, rekindled their romance in April 2021, 17 years after they famously broke off their engagement in 2004. After the A-list couple wed in Las Vegas in July, the blended family took a trip to France. Emme and Seraphina were photographed holding hands while they walked alongside their parents before dining at Manko in Paris.

The “On the Floor” singer shares Emme and their twin brother, Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. It’s no secret the Lord Help Me author absolutely adores their parents.

Emme gushed over their “loving father” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “He’s very funny,” the teen said. “He cares about all of us a lot, and he’s just a good person.”

As for their mom, the aspiring singer acknowledged that the Hustlers actress is just as “amazing” in her personal life as she is in her career. “She’s such a powerful human being. It’s insane,” Emme divulged. “I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways.”

Seraphina is also no stranger to having cool parents, as Ben shares her and her siblings — older sister Violet and younger brother Samuel — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. A source exclusively told In Touch that the former Hollywood couple’s middle child is “adorable and super outgoing.”

“She has more of a mischievous streak than the other two and is incredibly close to Ben,” the source dished about Seraphina in 2019.

Despite their divorce, which was finalized in 2018, Ben has a good coparenting relationship with the 13 Going on 30 actress, 50.

“I’m lucky [my kids] got a great mom, and she helps out with a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible,” the Deep Water actor said during an appearance on Today in March 2019. “I hope I’m a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be part of their lives, to be in it as moms.”

Keep scrolling to see Emme and Seraphina’s twinning moments!