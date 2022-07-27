Oui, oui! Jennifer Lopez was spotted leaving her Paris hotel with child Emme Muñiz, who sported a stylish green summer outfit, alongside their brother, Max.

The “On My Way” singer, 53, strutted behind her children in a pair of white heeled shoes, rocking a simple yet fashionable ensemble that featured a white long-sleeved top, sunglasses, jeans and a brown belt, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Emme, 14, donned a green T-shirt with matching knee-length shorts, white knee-high socks and matching sneakers, whereas brother Max, 14, kept is casual with a white tee, matching shorts and sandals.

The famous bunch’s outing comes amid their vacation with J. Lo’s new husband, Ben Affleck, and a few of his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. For her part, J. Lo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The blended fam has been absorbing the stunning streets of France by visiting different landmarks, such as the Louvre, as well as dining out at lavish restaurants. J. Lo even celebrated her 53rd birthday with the Good Will Hunting star, 49, at the Eiffel Tower.

Emme has particularly made headlines for their choices of differentiating styles, from casual clothes to French chic. It also seems that the talented teen and their brother are happy for their mother after getting married in Las Vegas, Life & Style confirmed on July 17. Emme was even seen in a picture shared online posing in Elvis Presley’s vintage pink Cadillac in Sin City following their mom’s nuptials.

Jennifer announced the news of her marriage via her newsletter, On the JLo.

“We did it,” she wrote at the time. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. We barely made it to the Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Despite the rush to the chapel, the couple dubbed “Bennifer” by fans finally tied the knot after nearly 18 years since breaking off their first engagement in January 2004.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives,” the “On My Way” singer concluded.

While the newlyweds are enjoying the married life, they haven’t forgotten their duties as parents, as Jennifer even mentioned her and Ben’s children in her newsletter statement.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” the Marry Me star added. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”