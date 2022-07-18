The kids approve! One-half of Jennifer Lopez‘s twins — Emme Muniz — celebrated their mom’s marriage to Ben Affleck in the best way. The 14-year-old was photographed looking excited while posting in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac following the Las Vegas ceremony in pictures shared on Sunday, July 17.

Emme wore a black outfit while sitting in the car’s front seat and opened their mouth wide, throwing up the “rock on” symbol with their hands. The picture has since been shared by fan accounts on social media where some have speculated Emme is sitting next to their brother Max Muniz. However, it’s unclear who is in the passenger seat in the picture.

On Sunday, a source confirmed to Life & Style that the singer, 52, and Gone Girl star, 49, officially tied the knot. Then, J. Lo confirmed the exciting news, sharing photos from the ceremony via her On the JLo newsletter. “We did it,” she shared, in part.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “On the Floor” songstress wrote. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

J. Lo noted that she and her family “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel” before closing time. However, she and Ben were able to make things officially official between them.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” the Marry Me actress added. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

As fans know, this is the first time Ben and Jennifer actually made it down the aisle. Their first engagement — which took place in November 2002 — ended in January 2004. Following Jennifer’s split from then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, she and Ben reconnected in April 2021. They announced their engagement a year later in April 2022.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth [in the bubble bath], my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the Maid in Manhattan alum shared in her On the JLo newsletter at the time. “He hands me a ring and he says it’s a green diamond. [Green is] my favorite color, it’s also my lucky color. Obviously, it’ll be my lucky color forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment.”