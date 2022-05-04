Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sitting in a Tree … Packing On That PDA! See Their Steamiest Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are Hollywood’s star-crossed lovers. After calling off their first engagement in 2004, the two reunited in mid-2021 and have been inseparable ever since. Now that they’re engaged again, the lovebirds aren’t afraid to occasionally engage in a little PDA, whether that be holding hands on the red carpet or sharing a kiss while running errands in Los Angeles.

The “Jenny From the Block” artist and the Tender Bar actor first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their first film together, Gigli. Throughout their time together, the Bronx native and the former Massachusetts resident were spotted sharing sweet moments together, including when J. Lo included some adorable smooch moments with Ben in her hit November 2002 music video.

In January 2004, they broke fans’ hearts by splitting. However, the then-exes remained amicable toward one another when they both moved on with their respective partners. J. Lo married ex-husband Marc Anthony in June 2004 and shares twins Max and Emme with him, whereas Ben tied the knot with ex-wife Jennifer Garner in June 2005, with whom he shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Ben.

After 17 years of being apart, the couple — dubbed “Bennifer” by fans — shocked the world when they reunited shortly after J. Lo called off her engagement with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April 2021. While they typically just held hands and embraced each other in public, the duo had been spotted on a few occasions making out. And after one year of bliss and adorable outings with their respective children, Jennifer announced their second engagement via her newsletter “On the JLo.”

“So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” she said in an April 2202 clip from her newsletter that was shared via Twitter and Instagram. In the video, the Marry Me actress flashed her new green diamond engagement ring from the Good Will Hunting cowriter.

That month, an insider exclusively told In Touch Jennifer “had a feeling Ben would propose but didn’t know when.”

“He completely surprised her,” the source added at the time. “It was one of the happiest moments in her life. In both their lives.”

Three days after announcing their second engagement, the “On My Way” singer revealed that her “beautiful love” had proposed to her while she was taking a bubble bath.

“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she explained in her other video that was also published on her newsletter. “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

Scroll down to see J. Lo and Ben’s cutest PDA moments!