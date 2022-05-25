Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Son Max Is Growing Up So Fast: See Photos of His Transformation!

Where does the time go?! Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony‘s son, Max, who’s twins with sister Emme, has grown up so much.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer and the “You Sang to Me” artist, who were married from 2004 to 2014, welcomed Max and Emme on February 22, 2008. Since then, the teenager, whose full name is Maximilian David Muñiz, has been spotted out and about with his famous parents on a number of occasions over the years.

In fact, in May 2022, Max was photographed spending time with J. Lo and her fiancé, Ben Affleck. The Hustlers actress and the Good Will Hunting writer got engaged for the first time in 2002 before calling it quits in 2004. After rekindling their romance in April 2021, the A-list lovebirds announced their second engagement in April 2022.

Thankfully, Ben, who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, has a great relationship with Max and Emme. “Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long,” a source previously revealed to In Touch. “Emme and Max really Ben.”

The father of three “bonded” with Max and Emme over their respective interests, the insider said. “Ben bonded with Emme over her sense of humor and her love of music. She was surprised and impressed that he knew who Billie Eilish was. Max and Ben connected over movies and video games.”

In addition to his love of movies and video games, Max is just an all-around great kid — and J. Lo loves to gush over him! “My favorite thing about Max is his sense of humor and his incredible vocabulary,” the Marry Me actress said via YouTube. “Also, your big heart, you have an enormous heart, and you are always so caring.”

We can’t wait to see what the future has in store for Max!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s son, Max, over the years.