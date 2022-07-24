An empowered queen. Jennifer Lopez posed completely nude in a photo shoot from her new skincare brand, JLo Body, which debuted on her 53rd birthday.

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body,” the “Jenny From the Block” artist captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, July 24. “It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!”

The video included snapshots of the the Marry Me actress nude and also wearing a black cut-out bodysuit.

Although she dropped the sexy images via her Instagram account, Jennifer has been enjoying the views of Paris with her new husband, Ben Affleck, and some of their respective children. J. Lo shares her twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas the Good Will Hunting star, 49, shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

On the JLo

Over the past weekend, the newlyweds have been spotted strolling through different areas of the French city and soaking up some sun during a private cruise along the Seine River.

One week prior, the happy couple officially got married in a simple Las Vegas wedding on Saturday, July 16, Life & Style confirmed the following day. Their wedding came nearly 20 years after they called off their first engagement in January 2004 after first meeting in 2002 on the set of their film Gigli. In April 2021, Jennifer and Ben reunited after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez split. One year later, they announced their engagement.

Shortly after exchanging vows, the Selena actress shared the news and ceremony photos via her newsletter, On the JLo. She gushed about how she and Ben “flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“We did it,” she wrote. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted … We barely made it to the Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Jennifer then noted she wore a “dress from an old movie” while Ben wore a jacket from his closet, and they “read [their] own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings [they’ll] wear for the rest of [their] lives.”

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives,” the “On My Way” singer concluded. “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”