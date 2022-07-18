Someone Call the Little White Chapel! Celebrity Couples Who Got Hitched in Las Vegas

Taking over Sin City! Even celebrities travel from Hollywood to Las Vegas so they can tie the knot at the legendary Little White Chapel.

Perhaps one of the most famous Las Vegas weddings was Britney Spears‘ January 2004 nuptials to Jason Alexander. While the pair didn’t last — their marriage was annulled 55 days later — the duo made headlines for their ceremony, and other stars are taking a page from their book.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, for example, had a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022. Before J. Lo confirmed to fans via her On the JLo newsletter, a source confirmed to Life & Style that the A-listers had officially said their “I dos.” When it came time to share photos from the romantic event, the Maid in Manhattan star shared selfies with fans alongside a sweet note about their wedding.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “On the Floor” songstress shared in her newsletter. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The duo noted that they “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel,” but were able to get married and take pictures afterward in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” J. Lo wrote. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

They’re not the only ones who’ve decided to elope over the years. Even Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a star-studded Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, just one month before walking down the aisle in France.

“Well, in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, ‘This is not the most important day,’” Joe said of the impromptu wedding during a June 2019 interview with SiriusXM’s Hits1. “There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, it’s just whoever is in town.”

