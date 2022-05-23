These celebs are making a statement! So many stars opted for short wedding dresses while saying their “I dos.”

Kourtney Kardashian, for one, got married to Travis Barker in two different ceremonies and went for the short dress look both times. Taking place in May 2022, the first of two weddings was at a Santa Barbara courthouse where she opted for a fitted Dolce and Gabbana dress. Their second ceremony — a “very small” gathering hosted in Portofino, Italy that same month — had Kourtney wearing a lacy Dolce and Gabbana dress with an intricate veil.

“It was the most magical weekend of all time,” a source told Life & Style after the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer tied the knot. “Anytime anyone’s with Kourt and Travis you can feel the love, but in Portofino of all places — it was truly spectacular.”

The insider added, “There wasn’t one detail overlooked. Everything was magnificent. The breakfasts, lunches, dinners, they all had their own Italian style and flair, all had music, either live or a DJ, and the wine and champagne was flowing nonstop.” They also noted that the duo “really played up the Italian wedding.”

“There was a man making fresh cannoli, pastas made-to-order and the most amazing foods and dessert,” the same source shared. “Everyone was just enjoying the sunshine and the Italian spring breeze. Windows open everywhere, smells of lemon and the salt from the sea. It’s the perfect time in Portofino because the sun sets so late and it’s not too crowded yet.”

Kourtney definitely made a statement with her wedding dresses, however, she’s not the only one who has walked down the aisle without an extravagant train following her. In June 2019, Zoë Kravitz married Karl Glusman (they’ve since split) in a nontraditional wedding dress designed by Alexander Wang. Months after the Batman star and fellow actor tied the knot, Zoë shared photos of the tea-length dress on Instagram, which have since been deleted. The simple dress featured a drop waist, was adorned with pearls and the actress paired her dress for the big day with flats and a bow headband.

Scroll through the gallery to see which other celebs have turned heads with short wedding dresses.