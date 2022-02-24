A-list couple! Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have kept their relationship extremely low-key, and many fans want to know: Are they still together? Get the full scoop below!

It appears the Batman actress, 33, and Magic Mike star, 41, are still going strong. Zoë played coy when asked about Channing in her March 2022 Elle cover story and simply gushed that she is “happy.”

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

As far as what makes their romance work, an insider told Us Weekly that the pair “have a lot in common,” adding, “They’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors.”

The Hollywood duo confirmed their romance in August 2021 during multiple outings around New York City. Channing also began following several fan-run Instagram accounts dedicated to the High Fidelity actress.

Although they seemingly knew each other after they both lent their voices for the 2017 animated film The Lego Batman Movie, they reconnected when Zoë tapped the Alabama native for the starring role in Pussy Island.

“[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character,” the Big Little Lies star told Deadline in June 2021 about casting Channing for her directorial debut. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

For his part, Channing admitted he was “shocked” when Zoë called him about the darker role.

“This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, ‘Wait, why are you thinking about me for this?’ No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing,” he recalled during the joint interview. “It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up and say the wrong things.”

Prior to her romance with Channing, Zoë was married to Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman. They wed in May 2019 after three years of dating but split less than two years after walking down the aisle in December 2020. Their divorce was finalized in August 2021.

Channing’s last public romance was with singer Jessie J, whom he dated on-and-off for over a year before breaking things off for good in 2020. He was previously married to his former Step Up costar Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019, and they share a daughter named Everly.