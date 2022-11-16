Headed back to Monterey? The Big Little Lies stars have begged to reprise their roles for a third season of the HBO series, but for one major reason, the show may never return.

“We talked about doing a season 3 a lot,” Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Howard Carlson) told GQ in November 2022. “Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year.”

Big Little Lies — based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty — premiered in February 2017 with a second season airing in June 2019. Following the season 2 finale, fans hoped for more from the star-studded cast, which included Zoë, along with Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Martha Mackenzie), Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright), Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman) and Laura Dern (Renata Klein).

“It’s heartbreaking,” the Divergent actress said about the director’s December 2021 passing. “I can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show.”

Keep reading for more details on a possible Big Little Lies season 3.

Will There Be a ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3?

According to Zoë, the show cannot go on without their late director. “Unfortunately, it’s done,” she explained to GQ.

However, she’s not the only star who has spoken out about this topic!

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Laura Dern Has ‘Hope’

The Jurassic World Dominion star is “keeping hope alive” for a third season, she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022.

“I’m gonna be shy about it,” Laura added. “I mean, we would all love nothing more, we’re like family — just very lucky. I say, let’s hold out hope. Let’s keep asking, it might just come true.”

Reese Witherspoon Is Always Talking About It

When asked about a third season during a September 2022 interview, the Legally Blonde alum joked that “yesterday” was the last time she talked about revisiting the series.

“I talk to Nicole Kidman about it all the time, too. And Laura Dern. And Zoë Kravitz. And Shailene Woodley. Somebody asked me the other day, ‘What costars do you talk to more than any other?’ It’s absolutely the Big Little Lies cast,” Reese gushed to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “We’re always talking and texting. But [director] Jean-Marc Vallée’s passing was really hard on us. He was our collaborator. He was our friend. He was our brother. So much of that series was born of his imagination and his creativity, so it is hard to imagine a future without him. But there is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again.”