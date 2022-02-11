Actress Laura Dern has aged beautifully over the years since she started her career in the 1970s. So naturally, fans are curious whether the award-winning actress ever got plastic surgery.

The Jurassic Park star has not publicly admitted to going under the knife. However, she addressed the topic in a November 2019 interview with InStyle.

“Medicine and cosmetic health are advancing and with more ways to take care of ourselves,” Laura said at the time. “I would guess that traditional plastic surgery will soon be a thing of the past.”

The Enlightened alum expanded on why she doesn’t like idea of cosmetic alterations, emphasizing its connection to societal expectations.

“I don’t think there’s any avoiding the pressure to look a certain way, no matter our profession,” Laura added. “But we’re fighting hard to change the culture and create a real paradigm shift around ageism, racism and the things that make us feel less, whether it’s the color of our skin or the wrinkles or blemishes on it.”

Aside from plastic surgery, Laura also discussed why she avoids photo filters, mentioning that it would be “unfortunate” for younger women to see her “disguising what I look like.”

“The beauty of getting to be an actor is to transform or reveal parts of yourself,” she noted. “In one film, you look young or glamorous and in another, you look old or like a hot mess … There’s a lot to do in the world and the more transparent and authentic we are, the more we’re going to get done.”

As for her perception on aging, Laura thinks it’s “sexy,” as she defied the “female myth” that younger men aren’t attracted to older women. “That is a myth. Take it from me!” she added.

The former Big Little Lies actress also recalled how she and former costars Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley had talked about skincare tactics when they filmed the HBO series.

“Reese and I even share a facialist,” Laura revealed to the outlet. “It’s a group of women working together for months, and we all want to take care of our skin and have tried different fads. Zoë turned me on to a face mist that was so beautiful. And I’m always looking for organic makeup and companies that are doing good things for the planet, which Shailene knows all about.”

