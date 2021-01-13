Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Honoring the Stars Who’ve Died This Year

Gone but never forgotten. There were many celebrity deaths during 2021 that saddened fans, from actors, singers and influencers to Hollywood icons.

2021 began with the world still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which first ramped up in the United States the previous March. Many were still reeling from those who unexpectedly passed away from the novel virus over the past year.

The Talk host Amanda Kloots was extremely candid after her Broadway star husband, Nick Cordero, died over the summer due to complications from COVID-19. She reflected on their family’s loss as she rang in 2021.

“New Years has been tough, extremely hard for me. I’ve cried more recently than in a while,” the fitness instructor wrote at the time. “I thought Christmas would be hard, this was worse. I think it’s because when the new year comes you want a clean slate or to forget about last year, [especially] 2020. But I can’t forget about last year and will not be able to wipe that slate clean. I also think I am slightly scared of what can happen in a year, how much things can change. Lastly, I think everything I went through is finally catching up to me, and I am finally ready to go to therapy to address the trauma.”

Cordero died in July 2020 four months after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital on March 30 in critical condition and placed on a ventilator. The singer and his wife shared one son named Elvis, who was born in June 2019.

“I share all of this as my continued honesty about grief and loss. How it ebbs and flows, changes a lot,” Amanda continued her post as the new year began. “How it hides and then finds you. How it’s a journey, not just a week. How it’s continued struggle even as I stay positive and active. How you can cry some days for two seconds or two hours. How it makes you feel so lonely and confused. Being honest, acknowledging all of this instead of hiding it, has helped me. I hope it helps you.”

Needless to say, all these stars left their marks. Keep scrolling to see every celebrity who died during 2021.