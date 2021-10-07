From Marilyn Monroe to Brittany Murphy, conspiracy theories surrounding celebrity deaths are horrifying. There seems to be a societal fascination, specifically about young women in Hollywood, with the possibility that they were consumed by something more menacing than an accidental overdose or out-of-nowhere illness.

Fans aren’t the only ones caught up in these suspicious and titillating stories. Brittany Murphy’s own parents thought her cause of death wasn’t pneumonia, but instead a slow poisoning. But by what … or whom?

At the time, a Los Angeles County coroner deemed the Clueless actress’ demise was “accidental” after she was found in her Hollywood home. Her death was reportedly caused “by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and ‘multiple drug intoxication,'” multiple outlets reported. She was just 32.

Her passing was extremely tragic and unexpected. However, people became suspicious of the details surrounding the actress’ death when her husband, British screenwriter Simon Monjack, was found dead in their home, which they had shared with Brittany’s mother, Sharon Murphy, only five months later at age 40.

Things took a more bizarre turn when Brittany’s father, Angelo Bertolotti, previously cast doubt about the details surrounding his daughter’s untimely passing.

“A lab report commissioned by Bertolotti showed the alarming presence of 10 potentially toxic heavy metals from a hair strand sample. It suggested that there was a possibility [Brittany] didn’t die from natural causes but instead was poisoned,” Fox News reported after a documentary about the Uptown Girls actress was released on Investigation Discovery.

However, Los Angeles County assistant chief coroner Ed Winter, who was featured in the documentary, told E! News at the time that he was aware of the independent lab testing but said the metals present were due to the 8 Mile actress coloring her hair.

Of course, Brittany isn’t the only Hollywood sweetheart whose death sparked conspiracy theories. For decades, it has been suspected by some that Marilyn Monroe could have been murdered. Was the Some Like It Hot actress sent to an early grave because of her alleged involvement with John F. Kennedy … or his brother Bobby Kennedy?

You probably remember the suspicious death of Anna Nicole Smith because of the controversy surrounding the paternity of her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead.

And that’s just the beginning. Between Satanic curses and fatal bleach consumption, these are the most insane theories that surround premature deaths of Hollywood blondes.