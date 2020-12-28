As COVID-19 spread throughout the globe during 2020 and leading into the following year, many Bachelor Nation stars revealed they tested positive for the virus. Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, former Bachelors Colton Underwood and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are just a few reality stars from the franchise who spoke about contracting the illness.

Kaitlyn and boyfriend Jason Tartick, who is a former Bachelorette contestant from season 14, tested positive right before the holidays.

“Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year. We have COVID,” the Dancing With the Stars champ wrote via Instagram on December 24. “Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work.”

Sadly, having contact with one friend, who Kaitlyn said had “negative tests four days in a row,” had unfavorable results. “The day we saw her, she became positive, which we all found out the next day,” the former leading lady’s post continued. “Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves. We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but COVID is bigger than us.”

Colton was infected with the virus in March and stayed at his now ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s parents’ house in Huntington Beach, California. The former football player said at the time the experience was “rough,” and he felt like he only had “access to 20 percent of [his] lungs.”

“I think the scary part in all this (was) what my symptoms were and what worked for me might not be your symptoms and might not work for you,” the season 23 star told USA Today at the time. “So, it’s hard for me to even give people advice in all of this. I know what worked for me medicine-wise, and I don’t know it’s gonna work for everybody. But I would just say try to have a positive attitude, as scary as it is. Just know that there are people out there that are fighting harder and there are people out there that are going through the same thing as you.”

