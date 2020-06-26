Becoming a reality TV star can change a person, and for the cast of Bachelor Nation, that usually means a serious glow up from the days of their cast photo introductions. Though they may have thought they were prepped to step in front of the cameras, it’s usually their transformations post-show that are even more dramatic.

Stepping up their beauty game starts before they even step into the Bachelor mansion. “I remember going to Sephora with my girlfriend. I was just like, ‘I need to stock up on everything,’” JoJo Fletcher previously told Allure about preparing to go on Ben Higgins’ season. “From things that I knew that I liked to things that I had never tried before — because A, you don’t know how long you’re going to be there for, and B, you don’t have an opportunity to go to a mall when you’re there.”

Contestant Olivia Caridi even sought outside help. “I’ve never been that great at doing makeup, so I had a professional makeup artist come to my house to teach me how to do everything and make me a list of everything I needed to buy,” the season 20 star told Allure. “She taught me how to contour. I didn’t even know what that was.”

After all, we know what it takes to look like a Bachelor Nation contestant, and it includes no shortage of eyelash extensions, contouring, lasering and even plastic surgery. Many Bachelor in Paradise contestants show up fresh off The Bachelor with a brand new boob job, ready to rock their bathing suits on the beach. Danielle Maltby, Raven Gates and Amanda Stanton are just a few contestants who’ve confirmed they’ve gotten breast augmentations. Cassie Randolph dished details about little tweaks she’s gotten since being in the reality franchise.

“Yes, I have gotten lip filler before, but I try to keep it as natural as possible … I have gotten a little Botox in my forehead,” the California babe said during an Instagram Q&A last summer. “I’ve had people ask me if I’ve gotten jaw reshaping, cheek implants, chin something, nose, eyebrow lift — I don’t know. The answer is no. I have not gotten any of those things.”

Female contestants aren’t the only ones to make some changes. The men from The Bachelorette undergo some pretty serious glow ups themselves. You know what they say: Facial hair is the contouring of the men’s beauty world. A new beard can totally change a face — and a new haircut can do wonders, too. Of course, the guys also seem to hit the gym the hardest and love showing off their hard work.

Want to know who’s had the most amazing glow ups of the franchise?

Check out the gallery below to see how some of your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have changed since their first cast photo. Get ready for the most dramatic before-and-after photos yet.