A true queen! Bachelor Nation star Clare Crawley was the perfect choice to become season 16’s Bachelorette. “She’s such a warm, nurturing soul who knows what she deserves,” Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti gushed exclusively to Life & Style about the Sacramento native. How did Clare get started in the Bachelor franchise and why was she the perfect choice to be the leading lady after all these years? Learn more about her below.

She’s a Franchise Veteran

Clare first appeared as a contestant on season 18 in 2014. She was vying for Juan Pablo Galavis‘ heart and made it to the final two before their explosive split. “I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” the blonde beauty snapped at the stud. “I lost respect for you. … What you just made me go through — I would never want my children having a father like you.”

The former soccer player responded by saying, “Glad I didn’t pick her.” Juan Pablo ended up choosing Nikki Ferrell who he “liked a lot,” but they split a few months later.

Telling him off during the finale stemmed from a few rocky relationship moments. JP told the contestant that he regretted a steamy moment the two shared in the ocean in Vietnam, which made her feel like she was being “shamed.” Although Clare has since claimed “nothing” happened in the water, it has definitely gone down as a cringe-worthy moment in Bachelor history.

She later went on to appear on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise but was eliminated during the third week.

The Bachelor Did Lead to an Engagement

The starlet later appeared on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 where she fell into a love triangle with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard from The Bachelorette Canada and Christian Rauch, a contestant from The Bachelorette Germany. Things fizzled out and Clare left a single lady … until she got back home to Sacramento.

She and Benoit rekindled their relationship via text, which led to them fully falling in love by the time the after show aired. The reality stud proposed to her in front of the audience, but they split one month later. Things simply didn’t work out, and the duo said there were “no negative feelings” in a joint statement.

She Knows What She Wants and Always Has

The former Paradise contestant teased what her season would look like if she were chosen as the Bachelorette in February, just one month before she was officially cast as season 16’s star. “First season ever to eliminate 20/25 the first night,” she wrote on Twitter. She hilariously added the hashtag “I know what I want.” There’s nothing wrong with that, girl!

She Has an Amazing Career

Clare has been a hairstylist since she first appeared in the franchise and has stayed true to her passion. Judging by the fact that her luscious locks always look perfect — even on the beach in Mexico or snowboarding down a mountain — we’d say she’s a master of her craft.

Her Hobbies Include Exercise, the Outdoors and Her Cute Pups

Searching through her social media accounts, it’s clear that Clare is always either outside, doing yoga, working out or hanging out with her four-legged friends. She lives an extremely active and fun life but would also adore having someone to share those adventures with.

We can’t wait to see what’s on the horizon for Clare!