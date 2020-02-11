We’re here for it! Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti wants to see a former castmember get a “second shot” at being the new Bachelorette, she exclusively tells Life & Style. Last season’s lead Hannah Brown is in the running to get a second season, but “it’s too soon to repeat now,” the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant adds.

“I would love to see Hannah be the Bachelorette again in a couple of years,” the 31-year-old suggests while promoting her partnership with K-Y lubes and gels to empower women to have the best sex through the “Resting Pleasured Face” campaign, which officially launched K-Y’s Pleasure Challenge. “I don’t want people to get Hannah burnout.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“People are really craving an older cast and perhaps lead,” the former Bachelor contestant from Chris Soules‘ season adds. So it’s a great opportunity for a throwback Bachelor Nation member to take the reins of season 16.

At 25, Hannah is the youngest Bachelorette in the franchise’s history. She was a contestant on Colton Underwood‘s season, who was just 26 at the time. Although the current lead, Peter Weber, is 28, his final four contestants lean on the younger side. Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett are 23, Victoria Fuller is 26 and Kelsey Weier is 28. The premise of the show is about finding a spouse, so an older lead and group of contestants could possibly add more weight to the process.

Ashley is keeping her fingers crossed for Andi Dorfman, who was the leading lady during season 10. “She’s witty, whip-smart, stunning and won’t put up with crap,” says the podcast host. “I’d also love to see the beautiful Clare Crawley, she’s such a warm, nurturing soul who knows what she deserves.”

As for the current season, the brunette beauty foresees the pilot ending up with Madison. The Alabama native “seems to be the only girl left in this ‘competition’ that seems very compatible with him,” she says. One of Peter’s big concerns is falling for someone who doesn’t reciprocate his feelings, and Ashley notes that Madi seems just “as interested in him as he is with her.”

The pair have had two one-on-one dates this season. “There’s an intimacy between them that’s very rare and that you can feel sitting on your couch,” Ashley gushes.

We can’t wait to see what’s next!