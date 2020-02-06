Ready for round 2? Hannah Brown coming back as the Bachelorette again would be a “win-win” for fans and the franchise, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style magazine. “It’s never been done before, but ABC is a huge fan of Hannah’s,” says the source. “She was a hit on Dancing With the Stars and everyone loves a comeback. Plus, she never gave up on finding love.”

Although there’s a risk of some fans being “tired” of having the same lead twice in a row, “a lot of people want her to meet Mr. Right,” explains the insider about the 25-year-old. There’s no denying that Hannah’s season turned out unconventional.

Her engagement to Jed Wyatt quickly fizzled out after his ex Haley Stevens claimed that they were still dating when he left to go on the reality show and he only went to boost his aspiring music career. She then asked out her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, during After the Final Rose. The Florida native seemed into the idea, as he was photographed leaving her apartment after spending the night on one occasion, but he quickly sparked up a two-month romance with model Gigi Hadid.

Things took an unexpected turn when the Alabama beauty appeared on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor. She confessed during a tearful conversation that she regretted ending things with him “all the time” and felt as though she “f–ked up.” The exes eventually decided to go their separate ways, but it was clear that she had been carrying around a lot of pent up emotions about the way things went down on her season.

A silver lining to the heartbreak was that it built trust between her and Alan Bersten, her partner on DWTS. The pair won season 28 in November 2019, and the dance pro spoke exclusively with Life & Style about getting closer with Hannah through that “really hard time.”

“She confided in me, and it really helped build our relationship, in a way. We built trust and we could really count on each other to get through these kinds of things … It was great,” he dished in January. “We really connected from that and we were able to use that in the dancing.”

