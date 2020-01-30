Do we ship? Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins has some Bachelor Nation alums in mind to set Hannah Brown up with, and he shared his ideas exclusively with Life & Style. His picks include Derek Peth, Shawn Booth and Nick Viall. The former Bachelorette leading lady has struck out with a few guys from her season, and the 30-year-old thinks she might have better luck expanding her dating pool.

“You know what? I’m a big Derek Peth fan. I like Derek. He’s a nice guy. He’s been through a lot, too,” says Ben during an interview with LS on January 29.

Derek, 33, first appeared on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette. He then got engaged to Taylor Nolan, a contestant from Nick’s season, during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 4. Things fizzled out less than a year later, with the reality stud citing distance as one of the reasons for their split during an interview on The Morning Toast in July 2018. He also said the brunette beauty wanted to “take advantage of some of this [Bachelor Nation] stuff” while he was interested in returning to normal life.

He tried his hand at love again on Paradise season 6 with Demi Burnett, who left him for Kristian Haggerty. Things seemed to be cooking up with Tayshia Adams, but then she ended their flirtation for John Paul Jones. In case you’re wondering, all the people mentioned besides Taylor are currently single. Womp, womp.

However, Ben also had a few more ideas for Hannah’s next chapter. “Also love Shawn Booth,” he adds. “I think they’re single Bachelor Nation people. As well as Nick Viall — like all three of those. Put those guys up in a line and let her choose. I think they’d all do great.”

Unfortunately, Shawn, 32, exclusively told Life & Style on January 23 that he’s “focusing on [his] fitness career” and hasn’t had “too much time for dating.” As for Nick, he plans to “stay away” from Bachelor Nation romances, he exclusively confessed to LS in March 2019. “Public relationships don’t ever help the relationship,” the reality star admitted.

It’s hard to say whether or not Hannah would click with these eligible ~bachelors,~ but former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin had a stroke of brilliance while sitting down with Ben and Life & Style. “We should have a season of Hannah as the Bachelorette with,” the brunette beauty began before Ben finished her sentence. “Past rejects,” he quips.

Honestly, we’d watch it!