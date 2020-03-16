A lot of history! Season 16 Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has received some shade on Twitter from ex Juan Pablo Galavis. If you’re wondering why the former Bachelor is still holding on to saltiness from 2014, let us give you the scoop on why they broke up.

Clare caught Juan Pablo’s eye right off the bat during season 18. She scored the first one-on-one date, which included sledding and a snowball fight — yes, in Los Angeles. Their romantic outing ended in a hot tub while enjoying a private concert.

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

The Sacramento native struggled a bit with Juan Pablo dating other women as her connection grew stronger with him. Fans thought she was the one to beat after she took a very sexy dip in the ocean in Vietnam with the former soccer player one late night, unbeknownst to the other contestants. However, things took an awkward turn when JP told Clare that he regretted the moment they shared. She has since claimed “nothing” happened between them, but at the time, admitted that she felt “shamed” by his response to the situation.

They had trouble again during their last date together ahead of the finale. Juan Pablo whispered something to Clare during a helicopter ride, which was not captured on camera, that made the contestant extremely upset. “He chose to tell me something that no woman wants to hear,” she said during a private interview. “That he doesn’t know me and some sexual thing I don’t want to repeat. It was insulting and it was offensive.” Although she did not go into detail about what exactly he said, she was clearly disgusted by his behavior.

Despite the hardships, Clare made it to the final rose ceremony. JP opted to leave the season with Nikki Ferrell, whom he said he “liked a lot.” After everything Clare had been through for love, she slammed the leading man during the finale.

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

“I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” the blonde beauty snapped at the stud. “I lost respect for you. … What you just made me go through — I would never want my children having a father like you.”

“Glad, I didn’t pick her,” Juan Pablo said in response as Clare stormed off. Prior to the finale, final contestants Andi Dorfman and Sharleen Joynt both eliminated themselves.

Juan Pablo and Clare have since gone their separate ways. The hairstylist is preparing to meet 30 men who are eager to be her Mr. Right while JP got married to Venezuelan model Osmariel Villalobos in 2017.

Old grudges die hard, right?